Hearthstone World Championship 2020 will begin December 12

Blizzard has revealed that the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship will be held December 12 - 13. The competition will see players clash for both the best share of the $500,000 prize pool and a chance to earn the lauded title of World Champion.

Two groups of four players will go head-to-head at the start in a dual-tournament. Only four players will progress from this and then the competition will move to a single-elimination bracket. Matches are also said to be played within a conquest format.

On the day, the competition will be broadcast on the Hearthstone Esports YouTube channel. You can read more about the competition here.