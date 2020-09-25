English
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Hearthstone World Championship 2020 will begin December 12

The world's largest Hearthstone tournament is only mere months away.

Blizzard has revealed that the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship will be held December 12 - 13. The competition will see players clash for both the best share of the $500,000 prize pool and a chance to earn the lauded title of World Champion.

Two groups of four players will go head-to-head at the start in a dual-tournament. Only four players will progress from this and then the competition will move to a single-elimination bracket. Matches are also said to be played within a conquest format.

On the day, the competition will be broadcast on the Hearthstone Esports YouTube channel. You can read more about the competition here.

