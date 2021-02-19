Hearthstone to add new RPG mode Mercenaries

You're watching Advertisements

The next expansion for Hearthstone has been revealed at BlizzConline. Launching in the next year - Year of the Gryphon - Forged in the Barrens is an expansion that will add a whole range of iconic Warcraft characters to the deck building game to accentuate a new mode coming to the game known as Mercenaries.

Hearthstone Mercenaries is an RPG-typed experience that tasks you with building teams from characters in the Warcraft universe. The mode will feature replayable roguelike missions across a randomly generated map. The heroes in the game will also be able to be levelled, get new equipment and even evolve when they become strong enough.

Hearthstone Mercenaries is set to launch later this year, but you can read further into some of the new features coming in the Year of the Gryphon here.