Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy to get "proactive" balancing

As you have probably noticed by now, we're big fans of Hearthstone here at Gamereactor, however, we were also disappointed by how unbalanced the latest expansions were at release. In the run-up to the next expansion, Scholomance Academy, we talked with principal narrative designer Dave Kosak and set design lead Alec Dawson, and after learning about the Dual-Class cards we just had to ask how difficult it would be to balance the new expansion, and how Blizzard will be handling this essential part of the game.

"This year we have taken a much more proactive stance towards balance," Dawson explained. "If there's something that's unhealthy for the game, we are going to get in there right away and cook a fix for that. Regarding the Dual-Class cards, it will still be a card by card basis, and we're still gonna make changes to the cards if we feel they are making for an unhealthy meta or environment for our game."

Let's hope the expansion doesn't require a lot of post-launch balancing, but if it does, it's good to know Blizzard will act quickly to address it. For more intel about Scholomance Academy, please check our interview right here.