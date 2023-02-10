Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Hearthstone Returns to Naxxramas in new Mini-Set

It might be time to change your Valentine's Day plans.

HQ

Hearthstone is releasing a new Mini-Set of cards to support the recent March of the Lich King expansion on the 14th of February.

Entitled Return to Naxxramas, the Mini-Set will be quite a nostalgic one for those who've played the card game since the beginning, as Naxxramas was the setting for its very first expansion.

38 cards in total will be added to Hearthstone in Return to Naxxramas, and can be purchased from the in-game shop for either 2,000 gold or 1,500 Runestones. You can also try your luck at getting these cards through packs in the shop as well.

Only five cards from the Mini-Set have been revealed so far, but with a release date coming so soon, we can imagine the weekend will be filled with more reveals.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

