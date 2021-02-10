Hearthstone is going old-school with upcoming Classic Format

You're watching Advertisements

Blizzard has announced an upcoming update for Hearthstone, set to bring the Core Set and the Classic Format.

The Core Set will replace Basic and Classic cards in the Standard format, and will bring 235 cards to the game. The Standard format will now contain cards from Year of the Phoenix, as well as the new Core Set cards, with the hopes of making the game more approachable for newcomers. The Core Set will also be free for all players, making it a great time to get into Hearthstone when the set rotation occurs.

A breakdown of the Core Set can be seen here:



88 cards returning from Classic (54 class cards, 34 neutral cards).



54 cards returning from Basic (41 class cards, 13 neutral cards).



55 cards returning from Wild (36 class cards, 19 neutral cards).



4 cards returning from Ashes of Outland (4 Demon Hunter Class cards).



4 cards returning from Demon Hunter Initiate.



1 card returning from Hall of Fame (Shadowform).



29 new cards (20 Class cards, 9 Neutral cards).



When the Core Set rotates in, the Hall of Fame will be retired entirely, in favour of the Legacy set. This will be the new location a lot of Hall of Fame cards will move to, albeit with a few exceptions that are slated to be heading to the Core Set.

To cap-off this roundup, Blizzard is also bringing the Classic Format to the game, paying homage to its roots. The Classic Format will be bringing Hearthstone's first 240 cards as they were back in 2014. When the Classic Format is introduced, your entire collection of cards in the Basic, Classic and Hall of Fame sets will be mirrored in the Classic Format as they were originally balanced back in 2014, so get ready for some old-school action.

More details regarding the Classic format and the Core Set is set to be revealed at BlizzConline on February 19.