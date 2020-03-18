Hearthstone is getting a new class and an expansion

Blizzard has revealed Hearthstone's Year of the Phoenix, which will kick off with the launch of the new expansion, Ashes of Outland. The big news is the introduction of a new playable class, the Demon Hunter, which is the first class to be added to the game since its launch in 2014.

The Demon Hunter - that will have Illidian as the main avatar - will be free for all players, but with one condition - you will need to complete the class-specific missions, available from April 2. After those are complete, you will have access to the Demon Hunter, plus 10 basic cards and 20 Initiate Demon Hunter set card. Each subsequent Year of the Phoenix expansion will introduce 15 new cards to the class.

As for the Demon Hunter's particularities, it will be the only class in the game with a 1 mana heroic power, Demon Claws, which gives the player a +1 attack that turn. The Demon Hunter will also have access to a unique ability, in the form of Outcast, which basically activates more powerful versions of this type of card when played from the leftmost or rightmost position of the hand.

Regarding the expansion itself, it will introduce two new types of cards: Primes and Imprisoned Demons. The Primes are legendary minions that, upon Deathrattle, will be sent back to the deck in a significantly more powerful form. As for the Sleeping Demons, they are minions that only activate after a certain number of turns. As they leave their slumber, they perform a special ability.

You can check the Ashes of Outland and Demon Hunter cinematic trailers below, but for further details on the expansion, the class, and the Year of the Phoenix, please visit the official website.