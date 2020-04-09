Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland deals out Demon Hunters

Ashes of Outland, the first 2020 Hearthstone expansion, is now upon us, and with it, we can welcome in the Year of the Phoenix. There are several new features that we will be covering in detail in our review, but one of the highlights is what's not in the game anymore. As always happens when a New Year kicks off, any card sets that are two years old are removed from Standard play and sent to the Wild roster. That means Rastakhan's Rumble, The Boomsday Project, and The Witchwood are no longer part of the standard set.

The big news, however, is the introduction of the Demon Hunter, the first new class introduced to the game since it launched way back in 2014. The Demon Hunter is free to all players, although you need to overcome a prelude of PvE missions designed as a tutorial to the class.

As for the expansion itself, it adds 135 new cards and three new gameplay mechanics: Outcast are cards that, when played from the far right or far left of your hand, cause an extra effect; Primes are a new legendary minion type (there's one per player) that return to the deck upon death, but in a much more powerful version; Imprisoned Demons, are minions that go into the board in a dormant state (both players can see them, but cannot interact with them in any form). When they awake, two turns after being played, Imprisoned Demons cause some sort of special effect.

You can find out more regarding Ashes of Outland on the official website, and don't forget there's a review coming up soon.