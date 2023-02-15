Hearthstone announces price increases of in-game items

HQ

Hearthstone is increasing the price of its in-game items in multiple regions, including the UK, Ukraine, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and plenty more.

This was outlined in an official post on the Hearthstone forums, which outlined the price increase will be rolled out as part of the 25.4 patch to the game. These adjustments will take place across all platforms and stores.

While we know that prices are increasing, and where they're increasing, we don't know how much they're set to shoot up by. We also don't know whether these increases will be limited to certain items, or will be a store wide increase. Already, some believe they've found out how much prices will increase by in their regions, and while this hasn't been officially confirmed, it does look bad, as Argentinians are seeing a 7x increase for their in-game shop purchases.

Already, this decision isn't sitting well with fans, who've taken particular issue with the decision to increase prices in Ukraine, a country that has had a suffering economy for nearly a year thanks to the Russian invasion.