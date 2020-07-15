Hearthstone almost spoiled a World of Warcraft plot point

You're watching Advertisements

We recently had the chance to interview two Blizzard developers about the upcoming Hearthstone expansion, Scholomance Academy, and during the conversation, we asked principal lead designer Dave Kosak about Hearthstone and World of Warcraft and how they meet in terms of narrative timelines.

Interestingly, it seems part of the reason Blizzard prefers to keep the timelines separate is due to potential spoilers. In fact, Kosak even shared a story where they almost spoiled a Battle for Azeroth plot-point with a single card. Here's what he had to say, although there are spoilers coming up in the following answer, so beware:

"During the Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble expansion design, WoW was actually doing a lot of Troll content themselves, and one of the cards in the expansion was called Queen Talanji," Kosak told us. "Well, as you might know, Talanji starts off as a Princess, and players don't know she will become a queen unless they play her storyline. The team had to change the card just before release, and that's why she is now Princess Talanji in Hearthstone."

