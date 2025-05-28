Heartbreak for Betis, thrashed by Chelsea at their first European final

HQ

It wasn't meant to be for Betis: the Sevillian team came real close to winning their biggest trophy in history, at their first European final... but ended up being thrashed by Chelsea; 4-1. This makes Chelsea the first team to win all UEFA European cups (Champions League twice, Europa League twice, and now Conference League).

Precisely, Conferencie League, a third-tier continental competition, created four years ago to bring more diversity into UEFA championships, allowing more teams to play at the higher level... has been won by one of the English giants, denying Betis, a team whose biggest trophies are two Spanish Cups in 2022 and 2004... and one league title in the 1930s.

While Betis was the first to strike, and did a much better first half, with a goal by Ezzalzouli in the 9th minute, Chelsea held control of the ball in the second half, and Betis' weak defence meant four goals conceded by Enzo Fernández, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.

Betis returns to Seville heartbroken, but with the pride of reaching an European final for their first time, and knowing that they will play Europea League next year, thanks to ending sixth in LaLiga.