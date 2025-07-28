Heartbreak for Alejando Davidovich Fokina as he misses three match points in Washington for his first ATP title

HQ

Australian player Alex de Miñaur saved three championship points in the Washington Open final against Alejandro Davidovich, in a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) and three hours match on Sunday (Monday dawn in European time), frustrating the Spaniard's best attempt yet at winning his first ever ATP title.

Davidovich, who entered the tournament as World No. 26 and defeated in his way champions like Taylor Fritz (World No. 4) and Ben Shelton (World No. 8), had at reach his firs singles title. However, he missed three match points and went from 5-3, 30-0 to losing the third set in a tiebreak.

For Davidovich Fokina, its was his fourth final, and has not won any of them yet, including Monte Carlo Masters 2022. The three others took place this year (Delray Beach Open, ATP 250, and Mexican Open, ATP 500). The 26-year-old also maintains the best track record of win/loss (33-18) of his career and reaches for the first time the top 20, ranked 19.

Meanwhile, De Miñaur added his tenth ATP title and jumps from World No.13 to World No. 8. No time to rest now, as they are now headed to Toronto Open, with a expected debut on Tuesday or Wednesday at the round of 64.