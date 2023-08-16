Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is a hit on Netflix

Despite middling reviews.

HQ

Jackie Chan and John Cena's action film Hidden Strike has been knocked off the top spot on Netflix's list of most popular films. Instead, it's Gal Gadot and her spy thriller Heart of Stone that cleaned up on the streaming service with 33 million views and almost 70 million hours streamed in its first weekend. Awesome numbers even if it doesn't come close to Extraction 2 and its mighty 88 million hours streamed. Something that probably no other Netflix film will be able to match for quite some time.

Here at Gamereactor we were not particularly fond of Gal Gatod's new film and in our review we gave the film a low score.

Have you seen Heart of Stone, and what are your thoughts on the film?

Heart of Stone

