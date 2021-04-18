Hear Marty O'Donnell play the Halo theme once again

You're watching Advertisements

One of the things that made Halo a pop cultural phenomenon it is today, was the iconic soundtrack. It was composed by Martin O'Donnell and his colleague Michael Salvatori at Bungie. Even though Halo left Bungie a long time ago, and the music is being composed by other people these days, fans still often wish that O'Donnell should be brought back for some more Halo magic.

While he can't exactly offer that, at least O'Donnell has now shared a new video on TikTok where he plays classic Halo music, while also getting some background vocals by his dog Baxter. If you've missed O'Donnell's epic compositions in Halo, we recommend you check this one out for some sweet nostalgia.