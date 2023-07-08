Head-to-Head: Netflix's The Witcher

HQ

The latest season of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation has arrived, or rather it has begun, as we have to wait until late July to see how Season 3 ends. But, with the show being back on the streamer, we at Gamereactor UK have had some differing opinions about the series as a whole, and have therefore decided to butt heads and clash, as part of the first instalment into our new debate-type article series, Head-to-Head.

To kick things off, Ben Lyons and Alex Hopley will be voicing their opinions on the show, and will be giving reasons in favour and against this live-action take on Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy world.

Ben - For:

I want to make it fundamentally clear right now: I'm not some kind of Netflix or TV producer sympathiser. But, with that being said, some of the backlash that this show has received has been far too extreme. The Witcher series isn't a fantastic show, but neither are a lot of Netflix's live-action productions. In fact, there are a lot of live-action fantasy series that are not great either, be it Wheel of Time or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Witcher isn't an exception, and yet the backlash this show receives and the hatred that is cast towards showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich would make it seem like this is some kind of irregularity.

Dedicated fans pick at absolutely every part of this show. Unless it's Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, to a Witcher fan, it's not up to snuff, and frankly that's incredibly childish if you ask me. The writing for the show isn't excellent, and some of the Netflix-like liberties they take make for more problems than benefits, but the cast are generally speaking pretty good at bringing their characters to life, and the costumes, set design, fight scenes, and visual effects are all very good. A Lot of people work very hard to give us this project. It's not peak Game of Thrones quality mind you - but then again, nothing is, not even Game of Thrones could keep up that level of quality.

But unlike George R.R. Martin's fantasy series, I think that the showrunners on The Witcher have been tasked with completing a feat that is significantly harder than what it may seem. The books are shorter, packed with less detail, and aren't written in a way that easily translates to a TV format. In fact, The Witcher would be better off as a film series, but people prefer TV to movies, so it had no option but to become the former. Therefore, to make a decent length TV season out of each book, the showrunners and writers have to add extra things, all without the help of author Sapkowski, storylines that Witcher fans don't like. But the alternative is a three-episode season that wouldn't be financially viable for Netflix to fund. It's a no-win situation.

It didn't help itself that it started by adapting The Last Wish, the first of two short story books. In my eyes, this is a horrible place to kickstart a TV show, because it's confusing and doesn't encourage great plot or character development. But then again, Time of Contempt (the first book in the main series) relies on information from these short stories, so they have to be tackled at some point. Still, I don't believe that The Witcher books themselves are easy to adapt at all, and what we've got so far from Netflix proves that.

The Witcher could be better, without a doubt. But, it could also be far, far worse. Witcher fans will make it seem like this is one of the worst adaptations of all-time, but I could point them in the direction of a whole list of adaptations that are just fundamentally bad (hell, take Eragon as an example), something that this show isn't. I really think people need to take a moment to think about what they've got with Netflix taking a chance on this big-budget show, because if the hate keeps flowing, it will get cancelled, and we won't see The Witcher in TV or movie format again for a considerable amount of time. To me, that sounds like a miserable world to live in.

Alex - Against:

While I do agree on the point that the Netflix Witcher series isn't the worst thing I've seen on screen, and to judge it as a true adaptation at this point is rather useless, as I grow older and grumpier, I am starting to find I can hold a serious grudge. One of these great grudges is against the Netflix version of The Witcher, as it has wasted an almighty opportunity to succeed. If anything, even if it's not laughably bad, that makes what it is worse, as at this point it has become dull, meaningless drivel, something that slots into Netflix's calendar when it should be and very well could have been the show to watch.

I'm not in the business of critiquing a show for its casting choices, the sexuality of its characters, or anything of the sort. If you're looking for someone who's going to rant about that, get a life. Instead, The Witcher on Netflix has plenty of other, real issues, and most of them exist within its writing. It's clear from the costume design (apart from that blazer Geralt wears in S3 Episode 5), monsters, and great expansive sets that the millions of dollars are at least in part well-spent. However, where The Witcher lets itself down 99% of the time is in its writing. The dialogue given to characters is full of modernisms that pull you out of the idea that this world is real, lived-in, and matters. Moreover, the way in which the topics of magic, the powers of the world, and more are jammed into conversation just come across as clumsy and lazy. It feels as if these scripts aren't proof-read, and it makes the characters and the show in general feel dumber for it. It becomes hard to ignore, as dialogue is one of the main, if often unnoticed ways we immerse ourselves in the media we consume. If it comes across as clunky, your ears begin to burn and you realise something isn't quite right.

The plotting suffers similarly, as at times we go from treading water to a breakneck pace because it seems the writers care more for hitting certain moments than anything else. The Witcher is not about the destination, but the journey you take to get there. That's why for the first two books all we do is learn more about our cast as they roam about the world. This might admittedly make them a more difficult series to adapt, but to say they're not suited for TV doesn't quite hit the mark, in my opinion. Rather, I'd argue that it's not fitted for Netflix's television schedule, which refuses to do anything bold even with its greatest concepts. We have to fit an hour of time, which often leads to stupid subplots infecting an otherwise tight and consistent story. No one was ever asking the adaptation to be perfect. I often cringed reading certain parts of the books, especially those that just have Geralt sleeping with whoever is silly enough to lay eyes on him, but rather than trim the fat to give us a lean, smooth experience, Netflix has given us foie gras in TV form, producing content in its most sickening, modern form, rather than a story worth remembering. Characters are left unmotivated and uninteresting, plot lines are picked up and forced at us even before they're ripe, and needless threads are plucked at with each new season in the hopes of distracting us from the hollow whole.

To me, The Witcher will always be weak, and it could've been better. There are other, worse adaptations out there but what aboutism solves nothing, only diverting an issue rather than facing it. The Witcher could have been better, and there's no denying that. To sit there and say we are where we are is fine, and I myself can be found in that defeatist camp, but this is not the fault of the books, nor is it down to the cast, or most of the crew. Even the writers have suffered due to the current series being split into two parts. Netflix has to hold the largest weight here, as even without the changes from the book, this show likely wouldn't be able to be more than mid. Remember, Henry Cavill left for a reason, and the fact that a man once so eager to play his dream role has left the project is sin enough for The Witcher to go unforgiven.