Head-to-Head: Microsoft's Activision Blizzard King Merger

HQ

Now that Microsoft has been given the go-ahead to continue its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King in the US, we've seen a whole array of opinions from differing members of the games world about whether this will be a good thing or a bad thing for consumers. With the deal likely set to be completed in the near future now that most regions (bar the UK) are on board, we've decided to clash heads and talk about whether the merger is a positive or negative change for the industry, with Alex defending the acquisition and Ben opposing it.

Alex - For:

There is good reason to be cautious about the Activision Blizzard acquisition. We are heading out into unknown waters with this enormous gaming deal, as Xbox takes control of one of the biggest publishers around, creator of one of the biggest franchises in Call of Duty. And yet, I do believe a lot of Sony's whinging about how this is going to give Microsoft a gaming monopoly is overstated. If the deal does go through (and with each day it looks more and more as if it will), this by no means spells the end of the world for Sony, nor does it give Microsoft a monopoly over gaming.

It definitely gives Microsoft some skin in the game, but when we look at the way the gaming market has shifted over the past decade, Xbox has fallen mostly by the wayside. There are die-hard Xbox fans out there, but Sony and Nintendo have been leading for a long time when it comes to console sales and the reception of their exclusive titles. Microsoft's strategy of buying everything up to hopefully make a great Xbox exclusive has been very hit and miss, but with a giant like Activision Blizzard by its side, we could see a shift in this pattern. Even if you think I'm just huffing copium here, and that Xbox can't return to its glory days, then surely that also means the Activision Blizzard acquisition wasn't a bad thing, as it's not granted Xbox a monopoly at all, no matter whether we get some great games out of this or not.

This is an ad:

In my opinion, the real reason Sony has been going after Microsoft so hard in the courtroom is because it would rather not have to deal with true competition. From a business perspective, that's understandable, but we as consumers are only going to benefit from competition. If Sony and Microsoft are to go head-to-head like the days of yore, then more likely than not both giants are going to bring their A-game to entice consumers onto each platform. Also, while we're on the topic of games, we may as well discuss the chance that long-dead franchises owned by Activison Blizzard could very well make comebacks thanks to this acquisition. We won't spend too much time focusing on hopes rather than real reasons why this acquisition isn't a bad thing for gaming, but the chance of a real Spyro or Guitar Hero return should be more than enough to get you excited about the prospect of the deal going through.

One more major point before I'm undoubtedly ripped apart by Ben. I think that should this deal go through, hopefully Xbox can restructure Activision Blizzard to remove those who've been the reason for the sheer drop in its reputation in recent years. This probably sounds as far-fetched as a Spyro return, but with Xbox taking over there's the chance that those at the top, who oversaw the incredibly poor workplace culture at Activision Blizzard, could be shifted around. We live in a world where these guys - no matter where they end up - will have fat paychecks, but hopefully for Activision Blizzard's sake, there can be a bit of restructuring when Xbox takes over. Again, this could very well not happen, but it definitely won't if Activision Blizzard is left as it is. Overall, though, I think the competition created in the gaming market by the deal is enough to find favour in it. Call of Duty is a big deal, but there are plenty of other games that can also sell millions of copies and consoles.

This is an ad:

Ben - Against:

I'll be frank, I've never really supported this deal. I love Xbox, in fact, I'd say that I'm an Xbox fan first and foremost when it comes to choosing between the different consoles families, but at the same time, I understand that Xbox is a product of Microsoft, and Microsoft is literally one of the biggest corporations in the world. The company that Bill Gates founded is worth so much money that it's difficult to actually comprehend, and this is precisely why Microsoft can just throw $70 billion at a games publisher. To get a grasp of the true value of that amount of money, if we look at Forbes' valuation of the top 30 football clubs in the world, that total amounts to less than what Microsoft is paying for Activision Blizzard King. It's truly silly money.

But the value of the deal isn't the only reason why I think it's silly that Microsoft is purchasing this publisher. The truth of the matter is that Xbox and the Xbox Game Studios family has been a shadow of what it should be. Microsoft already owns more developers than Sony, and yet has a pipeline that is far less efficient and delivers generally less compelling content. It shouldn't need to spend absurd money to bring in more developers to match what its most direct competitor is doing, especially considering this competitor is worth peanuts when compared to Microsoft.

When you also consider the treasure trove of IP that Microsoft already owns and can't properly use to its advantage, you have to also wonder what good Activision Blizzard King's IP will do. Sure, Call of Duty is Call of Duty, and Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft should be able to take care of themselves, but otherwise, these companies are made up of smaller IP that isn't properly used in the first place, so why should I feel confident that Microsoft will treat them any better?

Many will say that from a consumer standpoint this deal is a win-win. Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass at some point, perhaps even better stewardship of the rather horribly managed Activision at an executive level. All these things are valid points, but at the same time, I can't help but be a little cautious about the promises that Microsoft is making. Activision and Blizzard games continuing to launch across all platforms, the hopes of titles coming to Game Pass, etc. Let's not forget that Microsoft is one of the biggest corporations in the world, and you don't get to that size without putting your own interests above the needs of the many. With this being said, what will happen if Game Pass is no longer a sustainable business approach or if people trend away from the service? What will happen after 10 years when the Call of Duty deal with Sony runs out? If I had to guess, we're heading toward a world where these massive franchises are Xbox exclusive and potentially not even on Game Pass.

It's not just this that concerns me, it's how this is a direct act of war from Microsoft. With Xbox looking to consolidate such a massive proportion of the games world under its banner, you have to assume that Sony will be looking to do similar with its admittedly limited budget, which in turn will spark further retaliation from Microsoft and so forth. Think about it, if the enormous Activision Blizzard King is on the auction block for the right price, what's to stop these behemoths from fighting over Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, and even the bigger fish such as Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts.

The games industry is worth an absolute fortune and it will only grow in value as the years progress, and to me, this mega merger is a sign of what's to come and that terrifies me. Microsoft doesn't need Activision Blizzard King to compete with other publishers and console manufacturers, it needs better management and a tighter pipeline, and to me this deal has always come across as greedy and unnecessary, and I can see this ultimately leading to the rich becoming richer at the behest of consumers and players.