Head-to-Head: Leaks

The topic of leaks is always a very volatile one when it comes to the games industry. On one hand, some fans prefer to let publishers and developers announce their upcoming projects when they are ready to, but on the other hand, with games taking years and years to create, it's difficult and not always consumer-friendly to only tell players about a game right before it's about to arrive. With conflicting opinions everywhere you look, Alex and Ben have once again butted heads to share their thoughts on the world of leaks.

Leaks are beneficial - Ben

The games industry is a strange one when compared to the wider entertainment space. Films, TV, music, books, none of these things are written or created over night, but at the same time (unless you're George R.R. Martin) they usually don't take 5+ years to create. A lot of games, especially big-budget AAA titles, do.

It's specifically because of this that leaks are a necessity for the games industry still. Publishers don't often like to tell you about what games they have in the pipeline, and because of this, there's always a degree of uncertainty about what we as consumers can and should be looking forward to. There would be uproar if the major film and TV production companies didn't inform media and fans about the projects they were working on in good time, yet in the games space, it's the norm.

Let me just make something really clear. There is a difference between a leak revealing that Rockstar is working on Grand Theft Auto VI (because we all know Take-Two won't say anything official about this game until it's ready to actually debut), and that of some self-proclaimed insider sharing secretive and often unconfirmed information about some project that is barely in the pre-production phase. Alike the world of sports journalism, the games world is chock full of these 'insiders' who claim to have an insight into the industry, and yet often have a success rate on confirmed information that leaves a lot to be desired.

But, without these kinds of rumours and reports, the games space would be a very corporate and PR-centric industry to follow. Publishers would only tell you precisely what they want you to know about their upcoming works. We'd likely have very little clue about the monetisation plans, release windows, the style and concept of games. And this even extends to the hardware space to boot, as we never really know what happens in the PC component and console development space until official information is revealed, and to me that is just appalling.

It's an open secret that Nintendo is working on a new Switch model, and yet there is no official information about this just yet. Without leaks, we'd all still be endlessly complaining about the dated components that make up the current version of the platform, begging Nintendo to finally release an updated and new-generation system.

Until there are regulations in place, or the games industry suddenly becomes more transparent, leaks have to continue and be present. If not, we'll just keep trending to a Cold War-esque world where secrets and false information make the industry go around, while consumers are left in the dark, begging to be drip-fed any minor detail about upcoming projects.

Leaks are detrimental - Alex

Is there anything worse than building up anticipation for a film, TV show, or game, and then having key details spoiled before you get the chance to experience them for yourself? Well, obviously there are things worse than spoilers. Famine, murder, those are a good deal worse, but a spoiler is still a terrible thing to experience. In the age of modern media, it is so hard to just experience something without knowing things beforehand. Leaks only heighten the chance of getting something spoiled, and can completely ruin a game's chances of delivering the experience intended by the developers. This doesn't happen all the time, and on some occasions leaked details will help build hype, but the element of surprise can be lost in some really disheartening ways.

Two huge and recent examples that come to mind are that of Grand Theft Auto VI and The Last of Us: Part II. Both had significant aspects of their experience leaked online. With the former, we saw early gameplay clips and screenshots way before Rockstar was ready to show them off, and in the latter the biggest story beat of the game was shown to the world. Grand Theft Auto VI's leaks, in some ways, were not the worst thing to happen, as they at least let us know that the game was in development. However, it skewed the idea of what the game would look like to most of the people that viewed the leaks. Those who saw this early footage thought it was what the game would look like upon release, which is clearly false but hasn't stopped some from already bashing the game before we've seen anything proper from it.

The Last of Us: Part II had a rather different leak, as I've mentioned, showing that Joel wasn't going to make it far in the sequel. This set fans into a rage before they could actually experience the storytelling beats in The Last of Us: Part II to see if the decision made sense in Naughty Dog's vision of the narrative. Leaks in both cases have allowed gamers an early but dishonest peek into what a game will supposedly look like, and as quick as gamers are to jump to conclusions, this has led to extreme backlash based on content that isn't actually final. The gaming sphere is already toxic enough, and through leaks and other information gathered before it has been officially unveiled, it is only allowed to further this toxicity. It also sucks from a developer perspective, as you can have worked on a tremendous project like Grand Theft Auto VI for years, waiting for that perfect moment when you can show off your efforts only for that moment to be ruined by some 17-year-old on a laptop. Anyone who's worked hard on something for a long period of time can relate. It's like a book being released half-written, or a painting being shown off when a good chunk of the canvas is blank. It doesn't quantify the potential achievement of a game, while allowing people to dogpile on it as they refuse to understand the difference between a leak and official reveal.

Major leaks like this are rare, but when they do happen, it shows that perhaps we'd be better off if we could just experience things as they were meant to be. If you're looking for leaks to get an early impression of a game before you buy, why not just wait until some official material is shown off? This doesn't cover when event details and such are leaked, as often these early reveals don't have such a huge impact on the industry as a whole. But, in short, leaks do not only spoil content for people, but they also allow for plenty of flawed and false expectations prior to anything official being unveiled in its proper format.