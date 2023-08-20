Head-to-Head: Is Gamescom the new E3?

HQ

Gamescom is almost here, and we at Gamereactor are preparing to jet off to Cologne to play a whole slate of the latest games and to chat with the wonderful folk who made them. With this massive event coming up, Ben and Alex have decided to butt heads once again to discuss whether or not Gamescom is the new E3.

Gamescom IS the new E3 - Ben

Let's be honest, Gamescom wasn't far behind E3 even when E3 was in its heyday. The German convention was THE place to go if you love video games and live in Europe, as due to E3 being based in Los Angeles, it was never the most accessible place for Europeans to visit. Now that E3 has bitten the dust, none of this has changed for Gamescom, it just lacks its biggest main competitor.

Don't get me wrong, I don't think we'll ever see an event that looked to consolidate showcases and reveals in the same way that E3 did. Summer Game Fest will try, but we'll never have major conferences all taking place in-person on one location again, for the simple reason that it's cheaper and more beneficial for publishers to just host their own digital showcase. Plus the early summer window is better for getting the jump on autumn releases, and on both of these fronts, Gamescom will likely never be able to match E3.

This is an ad:

But, without the LA-based show, Gamescom is now the biggest games convention in the world. It was always the better event for consumers, but now that E3 is gone, it's also the best place for trade - as Tokyo Game Show comes a bit too late and is largely tailored to just the Asian game market. So, by default, if you ask me, this makes Gamescom the new E3.

If you want to play the biggest upcoming games, speak with developers, engage in competitions and tournaments, buy wacky and unique merchandise, and just generally revel in all things video games, Gamescom is the undisputed place to be.

Hopefully, in the coming years, we'll see all the major publishers understanding just how valuable and important this event is for fans, as there is a noticeable lack of Sony PlayStation, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and so forth, at this year's show. Still, with record attendance and over 1,200 exhibitors, there's no denying that Gamescom has an allure to it, especially for indie and AA developers and publishers.

This is an ad:

Long story short, you can make the argument that Gamescom isn't the new E3, and Alex will be doing just that, but if it isn't, what is? Do we just move on and accept that the games calendar is missing that major annual trade show? Do we bank all our hopes and efforts on Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest? No. We have a new king of the convention, and its name is Gamescom.

Gamescom ISN'T the new E3 - Alex

E3 is dead. While you might still be trying to huff some copium, desperately wanting it to make a grand return in 2024, this year has proven that even if it does come back, it'll be a hollow shell of its former self. A lot of people in their grief are looking to the next show, the replacement, and in fairness Gamescom does look to be an enticing new king of showcases. It's closer to us in the UK, which is nice, it is stacked with important players and allows for people to experience upcoming games hands-on. Compared to Keighley's supposed replacement in SGF, it's miles ahead.

But, as you can probably tell by the fact I'm on the against side this time around, I don't think Gamescom is the new E3. Nothing can be the new E3 because while Gamescom is the event of Europe, it can't hold the same amount of attention that those three Es did. Some things just simply cannot be replaced. The world is fickle today, and holds a short memory. If you're not the biggest thing, you rarely get a chance of becoming it. Gamescom, in my opinion, will continue to hold its second place until we start to see some real change.

This year, yes we're seeing record exhibitor numbers, but in terms of big reveals, Keighley has already said ONL will only give us updates on what we know about. E3 used to have iconic announcements every year, whereas now companies would much rather save their big reveals for their own shows. Of course, exceptions can exist but now we live in an age of State of Plays, Directs and so on, it's hard to imagine one show being the place where you hear about everything.

Moreover, let's not forget that there are not just two major expos every year. SGF may not have nearly as much prestige or stuff going on as Gamescom, but it does take place in the good ol' US of A, meaning automatically a lot more eyes are drawn to it. Tokyo Game Show as well cannot be discounted, and as we see franchises from Japan like Final Fantasy, Pokemon, Soulsborne, and more take hold in the West, it could be the case that Tokyo may be the place to go sooner rather than later.

Gamescom, if it is to be the new E3, has a long way to go. We'd need to see more effort brought in to make the show something that a global audience cannot miss, and while there is a lot going on there, Tokyo Game Show still could take the crown from Europe's biggest gaming expo. There's a power vacuum right now, and while Gamescom could be the one to plug that gap, there are other, equally viable options.