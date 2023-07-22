Head-to-Head: Barbenheimer

HQ

Boy are we spoiled for choice this weekend. As of right now, you can head to the cinema and catch either the massively hyped up Barbie or the hugely promising Oppenheimer. No doubt many of you are thinking about catching one or perhaps both films this weekend, but which should you watch first? Ben and Alex have conflicting opinions about this, so let us once again butt heads to give you reasons why you should pick one film over the other.

Alex - Barbie

When we're asked if we want the good news or the bad news first, often we'll get the worst out of the way so we can enjoy the good. A lot of people are approaching Barbenheimer like this, wanting to get the depressing look at the most devastating invention in human history out of the way first, so that they can then enjoy the glitz and glamour of the real cinematic event of the summer. I understand that argument, but personally I'll be seeing Barbie first, and I think you should too.

First off, as we already know, there is an immense amount of Kenergy surrounding Barbie. It's a force that cannot be measured, a vibe that you either feel or you don't. I believe that the Kenergy we'll see by getting to view Barbie first will far surpass the depression that Oppenheimer creates. Even if it forces you to have an existential pondering immediately after viewing, the sheer fun of Barbie should radiate throughout, so you're always thinking of the high of the movie you saw first. You won't be ending on a sad note if you see Oppenheimer last, or if you see it first, because I believe Barbie is just going to be that bright and fun that even three hours of Nolan's best can't bring you down.

Also, speaking on the runtime of Oppenheimer, the last thing you want to do is to pull up to Barbie not feeling ready for a fun time. From sitting in the theatre for all of three hours, you're likely going to be drained, especially after viewing the content of Oppenheimer. In my opinion, this isn't giving Barbie a fair chance, as it's like rocking up to a birthday party after being hungover at a funeral. Barbie isn't going to be all laughs, either,and as we know from Gerwig's previous work she can create moments that really tug at the heartstrings. So, perhaps it won't be the pick-me-up we're all hoping for, and could make you feel even worse, especially after enduring Oppenheimer.

There's something to be said about spoilers, as well. Very little about Oppenheimer can be spoiled for you going in, besides actual shots from the movie. No one is going to scream "the bomb goes off" in the middle of the cinema to try and rile you up, because unless Nolan is aiming for an alternate history twist, as Robert Downey Jr. says in the Oppenheimer trailer, we all know what happened next. It's historical fiction, based in fact, whereas Barbie is, well I shouldn't need to say this is a wild plot where no one really knows what's going to happen. I'm not saying you'll be grinding your teeth throughout after someone tells you a story detail, but there's more to ruin in Barbie, and to avoid that ruination, I recommend you see it first.

This isn't an incredibly serious recommendation, and there is no correct order on which to see first, but I think if you're here for a good time, not a long time, you'll want to get your tickets for an earlier Barbie screening. Who knows, maybe after getting a good dose of glamour and glitz in your life, you won't even be up for the melodramatic so-called cinema of Oppenheimer.

Ben - Oppenheimer

Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, Memento, The Prestige. What do all these absolutely incredible movies have in common? Christopher Nolan. There are few filmmakers in the modern day with the same level of prestige attached to their name as this man. He is a master of creating film meant to be experienced on the big screen, and with this in mind, there can only be one pick first and foremost this weekend: Oppenheimer.

The class and quality that is associated with Nolan's name pretty much already affirms that Oppenheimer is set to be one for the ages. This dramatised take on Robert J. Oppenheimer's life, and how he helped found and then lead the Manhattan Project and its goals to beat the Nazis in the race to creating the world's first atomic bomb, is set to be a tale with weight and gravity unlike anything else we've seen before.

Nolan is a master of weaving intricate narrative and then accentuating it with beautifully-framed shots that allow the world's most talented actors to shine with immersive and breathtaking performances. While no one is doubting Barbie director Greta Gerwig's ability to create film, Nolan just exists in a class of his own, which is why it's remarkable that the man has never won an Oscar. Judging by what some of the cast members involved in Oppenheimer are saying, this film could be the one.

Talking about the cast, sure Barbie snagged Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and a host of other stars, but Oppenheimer has pulled out all the stops and roped together an Avengers-level cast. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, the list goes on and on and on.

But, admittedly, all I've really done so far is highlight the exciting parts of the movie that the marketing goons at Universal have been ramming down your throat for months. So, why should you watch Oppenheimer over Barbie this weekend? It's simple, and it revolves around the fact that Nolan's movies usually blow your mind.

If you ever needed proof that it's not a good idea to watch a Christopher Nolan movie as the second part of a double-bill, then all you need to do is attempt to watch Inception, Interstellar, or Tenet straight after pretty much any other film. These movies take it out of you mentally, as they drag you through a confounding and thrilling epic story turning your mind into mush in the process. Oppenheimer is all about nuclear physics and the ethics that come with that field of research, and if I had to stake my life on anything this weekend, it would be that Oppenheimer will be more mentally taxing than Barbie.

So, long story short, whether you're watching only one of these movies this weekend, or you're committing to the Barbenheimer double-bill, there's only one movie to watch first: Oppenheimer. The last thing you want is to be overloaded on pink colour palettes and daft humour before sitting down for the mega three-hour monster that is Oppenheimer. No, Barbie is the cherry on top of this weekend at the box office, so do yourself a favour and see Nolan's next epic before anything else.