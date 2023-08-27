Head-to-Head: Are games too long?

HQ

This year has featured some absolute corkers of video games. Between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate III, we have seen some truly remarkable titles already this year, and Starfield is looking to join this fray when it debuts in a couple of weeks. With these massive titles in mind, Ben and Alex have clashed once again to discuss game length, and whether or not video games are becoming too long.

Games ARE becoming too long - Ben

I don't have children or a young family to have to care for. I don't even have to worry about elderly relatives, or deal with a lot of the situations that many people around the world end up sacrificing their free time to. Hell, I don't even have a garden to tend. Beyond my job, my social life, and my dogs, I live for me, myself, and I. Yet, I still only really have a couple of hours of free time every day, and in that free time I have to decide whether to sit down and whack on a movie or to play a game that I have sitting in my backlog. For titles like Alan Wake Remastered, Metroid Dread, Street Fighter 6, none of this is a problem, but for some games, this means I'm signing up for a multi-month investment - and that's assuming I don't get lost in the sauce when playing them.

After its release back in late May, I finally managed to finish The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a fortnight ago. When I say finish, I mean complete the main storyline, and around half of the side quests, and a third or so of the side activities. Essentially, I have probably seen about 40% of the game. But it took me months of playing here and there to get that far, and now Baldur's Gate III is here, and Starfield is right around the corner, so I have no choice but to put Tears of the Kingdom to one side if I intend to pick up one of those games.

But it's not just the mega 100+ hour RPGs that are a problem for me, anything longer than 25 hours starts becoming difficult. I love a game that can be completed in anywhere between 10-20 hours. Diablo IV was perfect for me. As was Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Pikmin 4, Final Fantasy XVI, even Hogwarts Legacy really. These games that I can commit to for a few weeks, beat the main narrative, do some additional activities, perhaps complete it 100% if it truly draws me in, are perfectly sized in my mind, as they manage to excel in the same ways that the behemoth RPGs do, just in a more compact manner. And for what it's worth, games of this size usually have plenty of ways to extend the experience way beyond the 20 hour marker should you want to.

For years with less major launches, game length is less of an issue, but in 2023 we have rarely had a break, and this won't be changing throughout autumn. Between Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Crew Motorfest, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and so forth, there is a lot to look forward to. Thankfully, none of these games seem to be hugely long, but I am already well aware that Starfield and Baldur's Gate III will have to go on the backburner while I conquer these upcoming projects, or vice-versa.

This is precisely why I think we need shorter, tighter games. With the amount of live-service projects out there, games that you can enjoy in a reasonable time period and then move on from should be more common. Value for money is always a talking point, but to me, if a game is well-designed, has a gripping story, isn't buggy, and is fun to play, it doesn't matter whether it lasts 10 or 45 hours, I'm going to enjoy it all the same. There's a place for massive games, but we don't need every game on the market to have replayability and content that stretches it for tens of hours, and that I'm certain about.

Games AREN'T becoming too long - Alex

There are some incredibly long games out there, yes. Baldur's Gate III can hold your attention for hundreds of hours if you let it and takes a while to complete. Other big games this year take similar lengths of time, and yet to link this with a problem in the industry seems a bit of an overstatement, if you ask me.

Not everyone who plays games has a job where they must play them. They are free to decide how they spend their time, and which games they want to play. Some will want to try as many games as they can, while others will want to only make a couple of big AAA purchases. With people really being free to spend their time however they wish, the case against longer games becomes much more of a personal issue than one actually to do with the industry.

Moreover, a big point in favour of longer titles is they come with more bang for your buck. For fifty Great British Pounds, I can buy Baldur's Gate III, which will give me at least around 70 hours just to finish the game's story. The same can be said for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the more recent Assassin's Creed games, Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and plenty more. All these games have also received critical acclaim, so even if not everyone finds the time to finish them, those that do are loving the experience.

If you've not got the time to play a longer game but everyone is loving it, there can be a bit of FOMO there, but while starting a lengthier experience can be daunting, if it's worth it those hours will melt away. I clocked in 85 hours in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without feeling as if I'd spent long at all in Hyrule. Not every open world game is going to have that effect, but those that do have proven themselves to be worth the investment.

Shorter, sweeter adventures are great too, don't get me wrong, but with Game Pass and PS Plus, now you can wait a while for something like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and play it as part of that monthly cost rather than forking over £60 for a 10-hour experience. As the pricing of games becomes more and more unfair, we should praise those that give you a worthy amount of time for what you pay.

2023 could and likely will go down as one of the best gaming years in perhaps decades. We've got so much already and there's only more to come. This can be a little scary, especially considering how many of these incredible titles are huge RPGs, but there's plenty of time to pick them up and play if you want, or leave them by the wayside. Longer games are often single-player, meaning it's only up to you as to when you decide to dive in.