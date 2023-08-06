Head-to-Head: AI in Entertainment

HQ

AI is a very hot topic these days. Some areas and industries show clear benefits from incorporating artificial intelligence into practices, whereas in others it's becoming increasingly problematic. For the world of entertainment, AI is a bit of a mixed bag. The world of film and TV is currently being massively shaken up by strikes due to AI claiming the jobs and responsibilities of human people, and no doubt the games and music industry will be next to feel the impact of AI and what it can do. So, with this being the case, Gamereactor UK's Alex and Ben have decided to butt heads and discuss the place of AI in entertainment.

For - Ben

Let me clarify one thing right away. I'm not in favour of AI taking the jobs of writers and animators, or even using its massive power to generate and use an actor's likeness without their permission. Absolutely not. What I am in favour of is using AI to bolster and better the human practices that we are all so very familiar with.

As the entertainment industry continues to grow and expand, the production expectation increases. Whether it's Paramount, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., regardless of the production titan, they want to produce more films and TV yet at the same high-quality. For human people with human lives, it's just not plausible to keep up this demand and to work through every part of the production process. The best answer is to produce fewer movies and TV shows, but we all know consumer trends won't be changing anytime soon, so the demand needs to be met. Enter AI.

This is an ad:

Whether it's handling localisation of scripts, creating opening sequences, like in Secret Invasion, assisting with the complex and demanding nature of incorporating CGI into live-action, or even helping the talented and wonderful animators around the world with meeting the demands of their production overlords, there's a benefit to allowing AI to stomach some of the more gruelling and exhausting processes at work.

For example, when you watch a YouTube video, it's AI that generates the subtitles a lot of the time. When you speak to a particularly chatty NPC in a game, AI is driving its behaviour. Got a poor quality audio recording? AI can update and improve the sound. There are benefits and reasons to use AI, and no, that doesn't mean we need to hand off the duties of scriptwriting, music creations, acting, and so forth to a virtual system. Again, regulation is key here.

I also like to ponder just how exciting the world will be when AI has been better incorporated into our lives. Imagine a video game where you can have generated and real-time conversations with characters you meet around the world. Or even a movie that is more detailed and yet produced in the same time frame because animators and AI are working hand-in-hand to tackle the CGI practices.

This is an ad:

We rely on AI to tell us the weather, set alarms, message and call friends and family, book appointments, take notes, find the song we can't remember, and so on. Every time you ask Siri or Google for help, you are working with an AI, so why not carefully open the doors to AI in entertainment and see how it can help us expand and grow this wonderful industry.

Against - Alex

In the way we have it right now, AI is like giving a toddler a rocket launcher. There's not a lot of good that little bastard can do with a rocket-propelled grenade, but they sure can cause a lot of damage. Perhaps there are some great uses for AI out there. Beyond entertainment, we're already seeing some positives of this new technology, but when we look at movies, TV shows, and games, the trend of AI is worryingly shifting more towards trying to get simple, soulless solutions to problems that didn't exist rather than actually enhance anything.

Actors and writers are not only striking in the hopes of better pay, but they also want some security as the threat of AI looms over their heads. With stories of background actors having their faces and bodies scanned so that their image might be used in hundreds of projects without pay or consent is a scary reality, one that will only grow should we allow AI to continue at its current pace. This isn't the technology's fault, mind you, but it is the fault of those in control of it. The toddler with the rocket launcher.

The toddler in this metaphor is the fat cats of Hollywood. The streaming CEOs and those who would love to earn just that little bit extra as they sit on their piles of cash. The future can offer some scary prospects, and perhaps in time shows entirely produced by AI will be created, but the core problem here lies not in that possibility, but in the likelihood that should it come to pass, it'll mean that hundreds of people will not have been paid fairly. Humans make shows, movies, and games, no matter whether one day they'll be helped by AI processes or not. With those in control refusing to recognise that, the legitimate concerns around AI become more real, as the more it becomes involved in entertainment, the less chance we have of the little guy being able to make a good living in Hollywood.

Even if we put the power in the right hands, and AI is regulated, that doesn't mean the stuff it creates will necessarily be good. Look at the mess of Secret Invasion's opening sequence, for example. I know in time this tech and its potential will improve, as we've seen with ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other AI prospects, but no matter how clever these machines get, I cannot see them making something that can really challenge the peak of cinema. Mindless entertainment, sure, but to get something that really speaks to the core of a person, something with a soul of its own, AI can't be relied upon in any way.

Since the beginning of human history, stories have been used for us to pass down key information, deal with struggles that are beyond our daily lives, and create a way of living beyond our expiry dates. Films, TV shows, and games are just the latest ways of telling meaningful stories, ones that have you thinking about them for days, weeks, even months on end. Without just ripping off what has come before, I don't see any future where an AI can create something like that. Yeah, sure, but some AI processes in the background, but we all know it won't stop there. If you can pay someone a fair salary to do something for you, or get an AI to do it for free, as a greedy executive you're going to choose the latter option, even if the end result is way worse.

AI in entertainment cannot exist without putting someone out of a job in the way it stands right now. While tech bros might tell you it's the future, they have no business deciding that a person doesn't get to work in the role they've dreamed of just because a machine can do a worse job. If AI was gunning for the roles of CEOs, middle managers, and anyone else who believes it is a revolution, you can be assured that people in those positions wouldn't be lying down for their machine overlords anytime soon. Either abolish the idea of AI in entertainment or try and put it in some more trusted hands, but it can't go on as it is. Its potential isn't exciting, it's concerning, and I'd rather have much less to watch, read, and play with than be pumped full of AI-generated nonsense.