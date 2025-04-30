Heads up: tickets for boxing event La Velada 5 go on sale tomorrow, May 1

HQ

"La Velada del Año" (Fight Night of the Year) has become a staple of every summer in Spain: a boxing event, with some semi-professional boxers, but mostly amateurs, with YouTubers and streamers from the SpainLatin American, streamed live for free on Twitch and with a lot of musical performances and special guests (last year even Will Smith showed up).

La Velada 5, its fifth edition, takes place this year in La Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla, venue usually used as home turf for Spanish national team, the Copa final, and concerts. Previous Veladas took place at the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid stadiums... and sold out, so it is important to know when will tickets for La Velada 5 go on sale.

La Velada 5 will take place in July 26, 2025, Saturday, but tickets go on sale this week. Precisely, at 21:00 CEST (Central European time) on Thursday, May 1.

Ticket prices have not been confirmed, but they will be similar to previous events (between 35 to 170 euros). It is expected that between 85,000 and 90,000 seats will be available, although the stadium is currently going through works before World Cup 2030.

Boxing matches in La Velada 5

The main one will be the bout between between Spanish streamer The Grefg (27 years old 19M subscribers on YouTube), vs. Colombian streamer WestCol (25 years old, 1.3M subscribers on YouTube). The seven fights are: