Heads up: NBA Cup starts this week, and you can watch it in Prime Video

The third edition of the NBA Cup ends this week, with the knock-out stages before the final next Tuesday December 16. This competition, created solely to boost audience rates in December, when NBA's ratings usually decline in competition with NFL, fits every match inside the regular season (except for the final), and while not nearly as prestigious as a Conference title, it is gaining popularity as a way to decide a "winter champion".

In fact, last year, it was won by Milwaukee Bucks, who later went on to win the NBA Championship. It will be interesting to see in the future how reliable will be the NBA Cup to predict the future "true" NBA Championshiop (in 2023, it was won by Los Angeles Lakers, who later lost 4-1 in first round of the play-offs).

How to watch the NBA Cup 2025:

The good news is that the NBA Cup in its entirety will be broadcast in Prime Video. All matches, from quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final on December 16 will be broadcast and included in the regular Amazon Prime Video subscription.

NBA Cup quarter-finals:

East Conference



Miami Heat (4) vs. Orlando Magic (1): 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT, Tuesday December 9



New York Knicks (3) vs. Toronto Raptors (2): 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT, Wednesday December 10



West Conference



Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1): 1:00 CET, 0:00 GMT, Thursday December 11



San Antonio Spurs (3) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2): 4:00 CET, 3:00 GMT, Thursday December 11



Semifinals will all take place in Las Vegas on December 13, and the final will be on Tuesday December 16. Will you be watching the NBA Cup this week?