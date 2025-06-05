Heads of State looks ridiculous but action-packed in final trailer

HQ

We were first introduced to John Cena and Idris Elba as an acting duo in 2021's The Suicide Squad, where the pair appeared as Peacemaker and Bloodsport, respectively, and delivered a memorable pairing filled with witty banter and plenty of action. This summer, this duo will be back, but not as DC anti-heroes.

Prime Video is set to debut the film Heads of State, and this is a literally named project where Elba stars as the UK Prime Minister and Cena as the U.S. President. With this in mind, the pair soon find themselves in a serious and deadly turn of events after Air Force One is shot down, leading to the duo having to run and fight for their lives while assassins and killers hunt them down. Thankfully, they'll have a little bit of help in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' MI6 agent and Jack Quaid's skillful operative.

Needless to say, there's probably not much else you need to hear to understand what kind of movie this is looking to be, but it does look like it'll be an entertaining action-fest, as the final trailer proves with the use of plenty of violence, sleek choreography, hilarious banter and jabs, and countless explosions.

Check it out below, all ahead of Heads of State making its arrival on Prime Video on July 2.