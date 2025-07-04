HQ

One of the things that made the 80s such an epic period for filmmaking was that movies could be sheer dumb fun and succeed. Today, there is often a perception that a film needs to be more, offering an honest and clear message and otherwise being an artistic feat. It's because of this that we don't tend to see as many actually good silly and easy action flicks, but thankfully that hasn't stopped Amazon MGM Studios from making Heads of State.

This film is the epitome of dumb and silly action. Id' never go as far or be as bold as to say this will stand in-line with modern action tent poles like Mission: Impossible and Dune, but it does achieve success in places where these epics do not, namely in the fact that it requires a limited amount of your time and doesn't masquerade as anything other than silly and entertaining action.

The idea is that Idris Elba and John Cena star as the UK Prime Minister and the US President, respectively, two individuals who do not see eye-to-eye. Cena's President is an ex-movie star, a veritable Johnny Cage whereas Elba offers a more plausible and tenured politician, and these two polarising bodies are forced to work together despite their differences after they're targeted by international terrorists. The true motivation is never truly revealed until the final act, but let's just say that someone attempts to assassinate the pair by shooting down Air Force One, to use them as martyrs and a reason to bring down NATO.

It's a plot that is about as satirical while being somewhat believable as you can get today. It's a daft and very on-the-nose take on modern geopolitics, one that doesn't require much thought but gives you just enough depth to understand the important moving parts. It's the perfect body to support the action set pieces that revolve around the leading duo making their way from hostile Belarussian territory to the upcoming NATO meeting, all in an effort to stop the grand architect's end scheme.

There are additional elements to add to this, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas' skilled MI6 agent, Jack Quaid's mad CIA operative, and Paddy Considine's Russian arms dealer, individuals that give the plot a little more variety and allow the action to continue to thrive and take centre-stage.

And speaking about the action, this is perhaps where Heads of State thrives the most by serving up eye-catching and memorable sequences that while hardly believable are enjoyable and fun to consume. They remind a bit of the action scenes from a Michael Bay film, where it's hardly as finely choreographed as a John Wick film, nor as much of a spectacle as Mission: Impossible, but they keep you engaged and looking forward to the next explosive moment.

Let's also not forget the humour. Action films tend to be bitten with the Marvel comedy style that undercuts the emotion of a film but Heads of State manages to overcome this for the most part by having a very charismatic leading duo that work effortlessly together. The companionship and the way that Elba and Cena bounced off one another in The Suicide Squad is retained here, delivering moments that are hilarious, witty, and fun - something that is particularly matched by Quaid's brief appearance.

Sure, the dialogue and humour can be cheesy and you could argue that the pacing is perhaps a tad too quick, as it feels as though the film progresses at a breakneck speed at times, leaving little room for honest emotion to blossom. But that being said, it fits the theme and the bill, and the use of creative editing and camera angles and filming techniques enables Heads of State to constantly retain your attention, even if Paddy Considine's Russian accent will make you want to hit the mute button when he speaks...

Long story short, Heads of State is a surprisingly entertaining and fun action flick. It never sets out or tries to be anything more than a daft and silly explosive romp, but that's also what makes it such a blast to follow for two hours. It's a perfect example of dumb action done well, and if you're looking for something to watch over the weekend, this is certainly an enjoyable way to spend two hours.