Head Writer of Fallout: London has been hired by Bethesda

Bethesda has always made really mod friendly games and supported this community, which has led to many awesome things besides tons of minor updates. One of the most ambitious projects yet is the Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London. The first trailer was released this summer, and was truly spectacular.

In fact, it was so spectacular that Bethesda decided to hire the Head Writer Stephanie Zachariadis. This was announced on the official Twitter account of the mod, where it's also revealed that Zachariadis has finished her part on the mod, which hopefully means there won't be any delays.

We look forward to see what kind of stories she can come up with for Bethesda in the future and it's good to know the Fallout story telling seems to be in very capable hands. If you want to know more about Fallout: London, check out the official homepage.