Head-to-Head: Slashers vs. Supernatural Horrors

Now that the spookiest season of the year has arrived once again, we at Gamereactor UK have once again clashed heads, and this time about the horror film genre. On one hand, Alex is adamant that slashers are the king of horror, whereas Ben instead claims that the crown sits firmly upon the head of the supernatural. So, in this Head-to-Head, we're going to be pitting real versus surreal, killers against creatures, monsters next to men.

Ben - Supernatural wears the crown

For me, there is no argument. Supernatural horror sits firmly atop the mountaintop of the horror genre. As history has long taught us, there's nothing more unsettling than something we cannot rightly explain, and that's precisely what has and will continue to make supernatural horror flicks so special.

Between paranormal stories that look to explore possession and the ways that spectres, demons, and ghosts torment the living, all the way to monsters like vampires and werewolves that prey on humanity. Horror is at its best when you feel insecure and at risk. Take The Exorcist, The Blair Witch Project, It, and countless others. All these films use the supernatural to spook the socks off the viewer, and needless to say, they stand out for their terror factor and their unique premise.

And these brilliant supernatural projects paved the way to modern films and series that to this day stand out for their unsettling nature. The Nun, The Conjuring Universe, Paranormal Activity, even documentaries that aim to use 'real' audio recordings to create frightening content, such as the upcoming The Enfield Poltergeist, there are such a wide array of paranormal horror projects, most of which are so terrifying that many look to avoid their trailers altogether.

Then to add to this how, Nosferatu, Dracula, Interview with a Vampire, An American Werewolf in London, Frankenstein, and so forth, all bring rich depth and opportunity to the monster space, and likewise paved the way to the more action-packed horror thrillers that became incredibly popular in the 2000s and onwards. While few would look at films like Van Helsing and Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter as scary films, there's no denying that they tap into that theme of supernatural monsters being terrifying and feared creatures and not the teenage heartthrobs that Twilight tries to make them out as.

The point is, while the slasher horror sub-genre has its moments, it's the supernatural space that has had the bigger and more terrifying impact and survived the test of time in a more compelling fashion. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Leatherface and the other slasher icons may have ruled the 80s and 90s, but its demons, ghosts, and monsters that are back on top and sitting on the throne in the modern era of horror.

Alex - Slashers are king

The uncanny, the weird, and the strange can create moments of terror, yes. Ghosts, ghouls, and other things that go bump in the night are likely to get thrills when you go to the movies, and throughout human history, we've used creatures to scare children into good behaviour. While paranormal activity is sure to give us that fear of the unknown, the most terrifying thing we can experience, and see within our horror, is that which is man-made. There is nothing quite so scary as what inhumane actions a human can accomplish.

The premise of your average slasher that sets it apart from a supernatural horror is that this could really happen to you. You could just be having the summer of your wildest high school dreams when suddenly a big, unstoppable machete-wielding bloke decides you're next on his head-chopping list. It blends our fear of the unknown with the known, as we all know what humans are, yet very few of us can really comprehend something as inhuman as Ghostface. Someone so cold and devoid of anything we recognise within ourselves that they are as terrifying as any ghost, except in the slasher's case, the villain does not only exist within our imagination.

The fascination with slashers extends I think to our obsession with true crime. We both love and hate to see the horrible ends people have really faced, and so the slasher adding that extra layer of "realism" I think elevates it beyond just imagining the 'what if?' scenarios that revolve around the supernatural. We don't have to wonder what life would be like if a knife-wielding maniac wandered the local town, that's just a Friday night where I come from.

Like your supernatural buffet, where you can get anything from bog-standard ghosts to an excellent bit of creature horror in The Thing I think slashers are also pretty good at spicing things up. You've got the classics like the Scream franchise, but then you've also got weirder movies such as Midsommar (a controversial "slasher," but I think it fits considering its lack of supernatural elements). There are even great parodies of slashers that can still be a lot of fun even if not terrifying. The genre is known for its tropes, after all. Screaming girls, close-ups of knives just before they plunge into someone's chest, the works. It all adds up to make slashers a great thrill ride, even if they're not always as terrifying as they could be.

Slashers I think combine what makes Hollywood horror great. There's a lot of chances for good scares with the genuine terror brought about by the realism, but they're not always aiming to leave you shaken. As entertainment pieces, they rarely fall flat on their faces, and are a timeless arrow in horror's quiver.