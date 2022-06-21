Head out on a fishing adventure later this year in Call of the Wild: The Angler

Those hoping to spend a lazy day at the lake later this year can look forward to being able to do just that without ever having to leave the comfort of their homes, as Hunter: Call of the Wild developer Expansive Worlds has announced its next game, the open world fishing adventure, Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Revealed in a new trailer that you can watch below, we're told that the game will let players ride open waters of various lakes and rivers in a "vast, atmospheric environment" to catch different types of fish. Also, it's said that the game will support up to 12 players, and will be launching on PC (via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store) later this year, with a console release planned after that.

Further details remain scarce right now, but we are told that this will be "genre-defying fishing experience" when it does launch later this year.