Head of Nintendo USA defends The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's price point

It's not long now until the highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While hype for the title remains high, some small criticisms were thrown Nintendo's way as it was revealed Tears of the Kingdom would be the first Switch exclusive to be priced at $70.

Doug Bowser, head of Nintendo USA, has defended this decision in a recent Q&A with Associated Press. When asked about what led Nintendo to the decision to price The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so highly, Bowser explained that the price reflects the quality.

"I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience," he said. "The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game. This isn't a price point that we'll necessarily have on all our titles. It's actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself."

Saying that a game's price reflects the quality of its experience is an interesting road to take, especially after the release of the buggy and visually unimpressive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One could even argue for a discount considering the quality of that experience was marred by its bugs. However, returning to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's likely that following the success of Breath of the Wild, the sequel is only looking to create an even more impressive experience for Nintendo players.