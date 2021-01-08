Remember a few days ago, when we reported on the SpongeBob SquarePants teaser for {Madden NFL 21}? Well, now we know what to expect, as EA has shown over Twitter that the iconic show will be coming to the sports game, bringing new customisation and location options.Coming to Madden NFL The Yard, players can now look to participate in The Flying Dutchman's Ghostly Grab, Sandy's Rocket Arm Rally, and the Goo Lagoon Bowl. Alongside this, you can outfit your favourite NFL stars (including Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara and Stefon Diggs) with SpongeBob gear, influenced by characters such as SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Plankton, Mr. Krabs and Squidward.The best part about the collaboration however, is the new stadium, Reef-Top that features several different iconic buildings from SpongeBob with the coral-themed backdrop highlighting the sky.You can try out the new mode right now, but as for how long it will remain in the game. That has been determined yet. Check out some screenshots of what you can expect to see in the update below.