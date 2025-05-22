He used fake accounts to bet on himself to get yellow cards: New evidence against Sevilla player Kike Salas

HQ

Early this year, we talked about a Sevilla player, Kike Salas, suspect of a scam involving yellow cards. Now, new evidence shows that the player had been using a fake account to bet on himself to get yellow cards. That way, he and his friends could profit, knowing in advance what was going to happen.

The report comes again from El Confidencial, who had access to the police report. They looked into his phone and found WhatsApp conversations that proof that he talked with friends to bet on him getting a yellow card.

Salas was arrested on January 14, but he was left on probation and continued playing. Suspicions started in the 2023/24 season, when Salas made seemingly strange actions punished with yellow cards in matches with little at stake, while, as they later found, people close to Salas won a lot of money betting that he would receive a yellow card.

While later was rumoured to be leaving to an Italian club, after this new evidences, he could end up in jail instead...