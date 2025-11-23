He set off in 1998... Now, this British walker is about to finish his journey around the world

HQ

This British adventurer is close to completing a walk around the world that began 27 years ago. Karl Bushby set off from Chile in 1998 with a single goal: reach the United Kingdom again without using any mechanical transport.

Now 56, Bushby has walked more than 30,000 miles (50,000 kilometers), crossing the Americas, Russia, Asia and even the Bering Strait. His journey has taken him through major global events, from the millennium celebrations to 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. He has faced war zones, a near polar-bear encounter and even swam 186 miles across the Caspian Sea last year.

Bushby also refused to return home for any reason (including family funerals) until he completes the journey on foot. Although he now shares updates on TikTok, gathering more than 350,000 followers, he began the expedition long before smartphones existed. He only bought his first touchscreen phone in 2013.

In a new interview with CBS News, he says he has met "nothing but the best" in people throughout the trip, and encourages others to take their own first step. Bushby has about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) remaining and is expected to reach the United Kingdom in 2026, though he may need to swim the English Channel to finish the final stretch.