He-Man must find a Preternian power in new Masters of the Universe comic series

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise has mostly been carried by Kevin Smith as of recent memory, who has been delivering all manner of fun animated projects for Netflix. The future will see this expanded with a live-action film from Amazon MGM Studios, and the present, well the present will see He-Man look to conquer the comic book world.

A new series has debuted known as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #1: The Sword of Flaws Part 1, and it's the beginning of a four-part series that will see He-Man and the rest of Eternia's heroes combining in an effort to locate a Preternian power to stop Skeletor from getting his mitts on the power and to ultimately save the land too.

The synopsis for the comic run adds: "A legion of Heroic Warriors protects the magical realm known as Eternia. They are led by Teela: Captain of the Royal Guard, Man-At-Arms: weapons master and combat instructor, and the powerful and heroic He-Man. These heroes, known as the Masters of the Universe, keep threats like the evil Skeletor and his minions at bay. But when an ancient and evil artifact is unearthed from the depths, the Masters of the Universe will have to scour the land in search of this Preternian power . . . or risk it falling into the hands of their greatest enemies."

The comic is written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Freddie E. Williams II, with Dark Horse Comics set as a publisher. The first issue is out now and we're expecting the remaining three issues in the series which is "firmly rooted in the classic world of Masters of the Universe" to arrive later this year and in 2026.

