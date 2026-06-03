He-Man is about to join Fortnite

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What would you have said if we'd asked you this question: "Do you think characters from Masters of the Universe will show up in Fortnite?" - we're guessing you would have replied something like: "Of course, hasn't that already been announced?"

But... it actually hadn't, even though we all probably figured it was just a matter of time, since it's pretty much a law of nature that everything pop-cultural makes its way to Fortnite sooner or later. That said, it's confirmed now. A short teaser on Instagram reveals that Masters of the Universe is indeed coming to Fortnite.

No specific date has been confirmed yet, but we get a quick look at the character He-Man, who resembles his animated counterpart from the 80s, complete with cel-shading. We suspect he'll be joined by others, and we'll be back with more details as soon as we know them.