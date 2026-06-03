He-Man is about to join Fortnite
We all knew it would happen sooner or later, but now it is officially confirmed, even though we don't know when he'll arrive.
What would you have said if we'd asked you this question: "Do you think characters from Masters of the Universe will show up in Fortnite?" - we're guessing you would have replied something like: "Of course, hasn't that already been announced?"
But... it actually hadn't, even though we all probably figured it was just a matter of time, since it's pretty much a law of nature that everything pop-cultural makes its way to Fortnite sooner or later. That said, it's confirmed now. A short teaser on Instagram reveals that Masters of the Universe is indeed coming to Fortnite.
No specific date has been confirmed yet, but we get a quick look at the character He-Man, who resembles his animated counterpart from the 80s, complete with cel-shading. We suspect he'll be joined by others, and we'll be back with more details as soon as we know them.