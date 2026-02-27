He-Man and the Masters of the Universe launches in late April

HQ

We can look forward to two exciting Masters of the Universe initiatives this year. First, there is the movie Masters of the Universe, which premieres in June, and second, there is the game He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. The latter is a beat 'em up in the same vein as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

As is customary in this genre, it also offers co-op for two players, who can take on the roles of He-Man, Man-At-Arm, and Teela - plus, rumor has it that She-Ra will be playable once you've completed the adventure. It has an unmistakable retro feel, reminiscent of old pixel classics from the 16-bit era, which of course suits an 80s phenomenon like He-Man, and overnight a new trailer has been released that finally confirms when it is set to premiere.

It turns out that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X on April 28. Check out the trailer below and you'll find the official synopsis under the video.

"Massive boss battles, a major cast of familiar characters and locations, magic attacks, and POWER! Team up with a friend and take on Skeletor's evil army across Eternia in this ultimate arcade-style battle, one that Masters of the Universe always deserved!"