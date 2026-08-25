He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction delayed until 2027

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We're surely not the only ones who've been eagerly looking forward to this summer's hottest beat 'em up, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. But as the days have gone by without a release date being set, it's started to seem increasingly unlikely that it would be released as planned.

During yesterday's Pixel Arcadia Showcase, what most people had probably already suspected was confirmed: the game has been delayed, and quite significantly at that. Instead of being released in the summer of 2026, it's now set for "early 2027."

Considering that the movie Masters of the Universe is currently a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video (and has been ever since its release), it's obviously disappointing for developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Limited Run Games not to be able to ride that wave of synergy. On the other hand, He-Man made his debut in 1981, and if he and his magic sword have managed to survive all this time, a six-month delay should be perfectly manageable.