He-Man and Teela must save all of Eternia in Masters of the Universe: Revolution

In just a couple of weeks, fans of Kevin Smith's version of the Masters of the Universe franchise can head to Netflix for the next chapter of this animated project. Known as Masters of the Universe: Revolution, this will be the next major phase of the series, and will tell the story of how He-Man and Teela come together to end the reign of a vastly more powerful Skeletor who previously defeated the two heroes and conquered Eternia.

The show will once again star a rather stacked cast, including the likes of Chris Wood as He-Man, Melissa Benoist as Teela, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, as well as Keith David and William Shatner.

The show is set to make its arrival on January 25, 2024, and you can check out a full trailer for the series below for a glimpse of the animated action that it is set to offer up for fans.