HDR support for YouTube added to the Xbox consoles

Last generation, PlayStation 4 had HDR support for YouTube while Xbox One did not. But when the new generation started in November, neither PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X offered HDR in the YouTube app.

Now this has been sorted out for Microsoft's new consoles and at the same time also Xbox One S and Xbox One X. This means you can now view HDR content if you have a compatible TV, and the app will automatically switch the output. Hopefully, PlayStation 5 will get HDR support for YouTube as well, preferably sooner rather than later.

