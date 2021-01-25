Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
HDR support for YouTube added to the Xbox consoles

It's compatible for Xbox One S and X, as well as Xbox Series.

Last generation, PlayStation 4 had HDR support for YouTube while Xbox One did not. But when the new generation started in November, neither PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X offered HDR in the YouTube app.

Now this has been sorted out for Microsoft's new consoles and at the same time also Xbox One S and Xbox One X. This means you can now view HDR content if you have a compatible TV, and the app will automatically switch the output. Hopefully, PlayStation 5 will get HDR support for YouTube as well, preferably sooner rather than later.

Thanks, The Verge.



