HDMI 2.2 makes its debut: The future of audio and video transmission

We've all probably used HDMI countless times without giving it a second thought, but with the introduction of HDMI 2.2 at CES 2025, it's clear this unsung hero of audio and video is about to get a serious upgrade.

With a bandwidth boost from 48 Gbps to 96 Gbps, HDMI 2.2 supports mind-blowing resolutions like 4K at 480 Hz and 8K at 240 Hz—game-changers for gamers, creators, and anyone who demands flawless visuals.

Alongside this jump in speed, new features like Fixed Rate Link (FRL) and Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) promise to perfect audio-video synchronization, making it ideal for everything from virtual reality to high-end medical imaging.

Do you think HDMI 2.2 will be quickly adopted, or will it take time for the market to catch up?