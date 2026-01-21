HDMI 2.2 is going to maximise our visual immersion in gaming

HQ

You might not consider your HDMI cable to be a key part of your gaming experience. After all, it just connects your console to the TV, right? Wrong! HDMI is a huge part of making sure that your TV or gaming monitor makes the most out of a console or PC's power, giving you the image quality you deserve. This looks only to improve with HDMI's 2.2 innovation, which we checked out at CES.

Guided around the booth by HDMI's VP of marketing and operation Brad Bramy, we were told all about how HDMI 2.2 could be a big game changer for visual immersion. "HDMI 2.2 builds on the previous specifications. So it's this what we call next gen HDMI technology, and it supports up to 96 gigabit per second bandwidth," he said.

"So beyond 48 gigs, what does that support? So more immersive gaming, faster cards," Bramy continued. "The chip manufacturers are already working on bringing the higher speeds to market. And it's not just 96. It's anything above the current 48. One thing that they have in the HDMI 2.2 specification, if you want to say you're an HDMI 2.2 product and you're supporting the higher bandwidth, it's not just 96, but you have to support like 64 or 80 or the 96. So just more capabilities, more immersion."

The Ultra 96 HDMI cable is set to launch in Q1 2026, and while it may take a little bit for manufacturers to catch up with the cable's capabilities, it seems before long we could experience a new level of visual immersion. Check out more details on HDMI 2.2 below: