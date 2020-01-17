HBO's Watchmen isn't getting a second season

HBO's Watchmen TV series was incredibly popular when it was first aired recently, but it turns out that we won't get another series, as HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has told USA Today that creator Damon Lindelof isn't interested in another season.

Bloys said he "brilliantly took this graphic novel and just kind of broke it open and created a whole new world," and that "it's really in Damon's thinking about what he wants to do. If there's an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a 'Fargo,' 'True Detective' (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We're very proud of 'Watchmen,' but what I'm most interested in what Damon wants to do."

That said, Lindelof has given his blessing to HBO if they want to continue Watchmen with someone else, although Bloys says "it would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."

Did you enjoy Watchmen?

