HBO's The Last of Us won't go past the games

Considering we are still eagerly awaiting more from the world of The Last of Us in a video game format, and especially considering that the second season of the HBO series is in the process of adapting 2020's The Last of Us: Part II, you might be wondering if the critically acclaimed drama will eventually surpass the game series and tread its own path?

Speaking about this to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Craig Mazin revealed that this absolutely won't be the case, and that when the drama does catch up with the game, it will seemingly just conclude.

Mazin stated: "I am not going to go past the game. I'll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, "Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing—"

What Mazin does leave the door open for is spinoff stories, perhaps from a creator other than himself. He explains: "I'm basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I'm not going to go past. Who knows me, there might be a Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show that happens that somebody does. But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that."

He also notes that while this is a possibility, it's not something that HBO is actively pursuing, as "they're very respectful."

Would you like to see HBO continue to explore the world of The Last of Us beyond what Naughty Dog produces?