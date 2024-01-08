HBO's The Last of Us won the most Emmy Awards on night one

HQ

Many of us think HBO and PlayStation Productions did a fantastic job of making The Last of Us into a TV series, so it was really fun to learn the show had been nominated for 24 Emmy Awards last July. Do you know what's better than that though? Winning a bunch of them.

Because the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards are now over, and The Last of Us won an amazing eight categories, including outstanding guest actor and actress in a drama series to Nick Offerman and Storm Reid respectively. As a Norwegian, I obviously also have to highlight that Storm Studios took home the Emmy for outstanding special visual effects.

The Last of Us didn't exactly take everything, but it says a lot when the second place in terms of numbers of prizes was a three-way tie with The Bear, The White Lotus and Wednesday winning four each.

Here's are all the winners from the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards' first night listed by number of wins:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last of Us' "Left Behind"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of Us' "Long, Long Time"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last of Us

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last of Us

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us in "Endure and Survive"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last of Us in "Infected"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us in "When You're Lost in the Darkness"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us in "When You're Lost in the Darkness"

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear in "System"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear in "Review"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear in "Review"

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus in "Abductions"

Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus in "Bull Elephants"

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus in "In the Sandbox"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman in Wednesday

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday in "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Wednesday in "Woe What a Night"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday in "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"

Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

Beef

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef in "Figures of Light"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

Beef in "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six in "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six in "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso's "International Break"

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ted Lasso with Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin's "A Beautiful Game" in "So Long, Farewell"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in "Four Minutes"

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in "Susan"

Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Prey

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian in "Chapter 24: The Return"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building in "Sparring Partners"

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting in "The History / San Quentin Blues"

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great in "Choose Your Weapon"

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House of the Dragon in "The Heirs of the Dragon"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face's "Time of the Monkey"

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in "Crown Jewels"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial in "Day Two"

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy in Chronicles of Jessica Wu

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court in "Pilot"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta in "Andre Wyeth. Alfred's World"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird in "Hand to Mouth"

Meanwhile, it's interesting to see that The Last of Us hasn't won a single Golden Globe at the time of writing, but we'll see if that changes when season 2 comes in 2025.

Tune in this weekend to see if Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal can win best lead actress and actor at the Primetime Emmys.