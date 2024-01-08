HBO's The Last of Us won the most Emmy Awards on night one

Many of us think HBO and PlayStation Productions did a fantastic job of making The Last of Us into a TV series, so it was really fun to learn the show had been nominated for 24 Emmy Awards last July. Do you know what's better than that though? Winning a bunch of them.
Because the first night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards are now over, and The Last of Us won an amazing eight categories, including outstanding guest actor and actress in a drama series to Nick Offerman and Storm Reid respectively. As a Norwegian, I obviously also have to highlight that Storm Studios took home the Emmy for outstanding special visual effects.
The Last of Us didn't exactly take everything, but it says a lot when the second place in terms of numbers of prizes was a three-way tie with The Bear, The White Lotus and Wednesday winning four each.
Here's are all the winners from the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards' first night listed by number of wins:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last of Us' "Left Behind"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last of Us' "Long, Long Time"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us in "Endure and Survive"
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us in "Infected"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us in "When You're Lost in the Darkness"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us in "When You're Lost in the Darkness"
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear in "System"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear in "Review"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear in "Review"
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus in "Abductions"
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus in "Bull Elephants"
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus in "In the Sandbox"
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman in Wednesday
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday in "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday in "Woe What a Night"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday in "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef in "Figures of Light"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
Beef in "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain"
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six in "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six in "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso's "International Break"
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ted Lasso with Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin's "A Beautiful Game" in "So Long, Farewell"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in "Four Minutes"
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in "Susan"
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian in "Chapter 24: The Return"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building in "Sparring Partners"
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting in "The History / San Quentin Blues"
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great in "Choose Your Weapon"
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon in "The Heirs of the Dragon"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face's "Time of the Monkey"
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in "Crown Jewels"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial in "Day Two"
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy in Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court in "Pilot"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta in "Andre Wyeth. Alfred's World"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird in "Hand to Mouth"
Meanwhile, it's interesting to see that The Last of Us hasn't won a single Golden Globe at the time of writing, but we'll see if that changes when season 2 comes in 2025.
Tune in this weekend to see if Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal can win best lead actress and actor at the Primetime Emmys.