HBO's The Last of Us will have music by Gustavo Santaolalla

He made the music for both Brokeback Mountain, Babel and, of course, The Last of Us, so it's safe to say that Gustavo Santaolalla is known for crafting incredible melodies. That's why we're thrilled to get this latest announcement.

Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of The Last of Us, has revealed that Santaolalla will create the music for HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us series as well, which means that the show will have both writers, directors, producers and composers from the game.

That means we should be allowed to think that the show will be just as good as the game. Right?