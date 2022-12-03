Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
HBO's The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us trailer teases Part II and reveals changes

Take on Me, new characters, different challenges and the first look at a bloater.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

PlayStation Productions and HBO had given us a very promising teaser trailer for HBO's The Last of Us-series before today, so it's understandable that I wasn't the only one hyped for this week's Comic Con in Brazil after weeks of teasing messages from the two companies leading up to it. Fortunately, we got a real treat.

We've now gotten the first real trailer for HBO's The Last of Us, and it's difficult to keep my expectations in check after watching it. I don't think it's just because we can hear A-ha's Take on Me (a nod to The Last of Us: Part II - that won't even be included in this first season) in the background either, as we're also treated to some great lines from Pedro Pascal, a fun moment with Bella Ramsey not from the game, our first look at a bloater and a few other moments that prove the show will change quite a few things from Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

What do you think?

HQ
HBO's The Last of Us

Related texts



Loading next content