HBO's The Last of Us trailer teases Part II and reveals changes

PlayStation Productions and HBO had given us a very promising teaser trailer for HBO's The Last of Us-series before today, so it's understandable that I wasn't the only one hyped for this week's Comic Con in Brazil after weeks of teasing messages from the two companies leading up to it. Fortunately, we got a real treat.

We've now gotten the first real trailer for HBO's The Last of Us, and it's difficult to keep my expectations in check after watching it. I don't think it's just because we can hear A-ha's Take on Me (a nod to The Last of Us: Part II - that won't even be included in this first season) in the background either, as we're also treated to some great lines from Pedro Pascal, a fun moment with Bella Ramsey not from the game, our first look at a bloater and a few other moments that prove the show will change quite a few things from Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

