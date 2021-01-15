Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us series changes director

The dream team from Chernobyl won't be making the pilot together after all.

Shortly after HBO and PlayStation Productions announced they were making a series based on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us universe, we were told that Johan Renck would be directing the pilot. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has obviously changed many a project's schedule, and this is not an exception.

The Hollywood Reporter has the honour of revealing that Renck has been replaced by Kantemir Balagov as the The Last of Us pilot's director due to a scheduling conflict. This means that writer Craig Mazin and Renck won't be working together again (at least not on the pilot) like they did several times on Chernobyl, but we'll instead see how the young Russian that probably is best known for Beanpole and Closeness interprets the script and universe. As someone who hasn't seen any of his work, it'll be interesting to see how it ends up. What do you think?

The Last of Us

