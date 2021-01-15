HBO's The Last of Us series changes director

You're watching Advertisements

Shortly after HBO and PlayStation Productions announced they were making a series based on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us universe, we were told that Johan Renck would be directing the pilot. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has obviously changed many a project's schedule, and this is not an exception.

The Hollywood Reporter has the honour of revealing that Renck has been replaced by Kantemir Balagov as the The Last of Us pilot's director due to a scheduling conflict. This means that writer Craig Mazin and Renck won't be working together again (at least not on the pilot) like they did several times on Chernobyl, but we'll instead see how the young Russian that probably is best known for Beanpole and Closeness interprets the script and universe. As someone who hasn't seen any of his work, it'll be interesting to see how it ends up. What do you think?