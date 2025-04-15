HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 premiere drew 5.3 million viewers

HQ

The adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us sequel has officially premiered, and while gaming fans know what's coming in the second season, there are still plenty of people diving into the unknown in the zombie drama from HBO.

It seems that Season 2 has even more drawing power than the opening of Season 1, as according to Variety, the opening to The Last of Us' second season drew 5.3 million viewers. That's up 13% from the show's first episode, but doesn't quite match the 8.2 million viewers on the finale.

Still, there's plenty of time to break that record. Picking up Joel and Ellie's story a few years down the road, The Last of Us Season 2 will have a lot of twists and turns likely to keep viewers interested, and so perhaps we'll see more viewership spikes as we get later into the season.

As the numbers prove to be very good for The Last of Us, there's a possibility it could make the execs at HBO wonder whether they can keep the story going. Currently, the plan is for three seasons to cover the events of both games, and not go past the source material, but if the show is a hit, then plans may change.

Read our full review of The Last of Us Season 2 here.