HBO's The Last of Us has received a new poster

It's less than two months until HBO's take on The Last of Us starts streaming around the world. The live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's work is slated to start airing on HBO Max (Sky Atlantic/Now TV for those in the UK and elsewhere without access to HBO's platform) on January 16 (January 15 for those in the US), and ahead of that date, a new poster for the series has now arrived.

In this poster, we get to see Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie standing in front of a backdrop of an overgrown and devastated city, which we assume to be Boston. The poster also has the attached tagline of, "When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light", which no doubt alludes to the Firefly group of survivors.

Otherwise, it seems like it won't be too long until a new trailer debuts, as it looks like one will be coming as part of Brazil Comic-Con, on December 3 to be exact.