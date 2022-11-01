HBO's The Last of Us could be premiering in January

HQ

HBO has not yet slapped an exact date on when its adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us will actually debut, other than stating it will be arriving in 2023. However, it seems like an announcement is on the horizon, as the HBO Max homepage and various promotional assets all suggest that the series is starting in January.

Specifically, as can be seen in an asset for Sky's services below (thanks, Eurogamer), the series is claimed to be starting on January 16, which would likely mean (if other HBO shows are anything to go by) the series would debut in the US on HBO on January 15, and then for areas without the service such as the UK, on Sky Atlantic/NOW TV on the evening of January 16.

To see how this series is shaping up, you can catch the trailer for The Last of Us below, to see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey suiting up as Joel and Ellie respectively.