HBO's The Last of Us casts Euphoria star in controversial role

The fact that HBO and PlayStation Productions have finished filming several episodes of their The Last of Us series hasn't stopped them from continuing to announce the casting of talented actors, and 2022 is no exception.

Deadline has the honour of revealing that Storm Reid (known as Gia in Euphoria and Tyla in The Suicide Squad) has been cast as Riley Abel in The Last of Us. This isn't just interesting in and of itself, but also because it confirms that the first season will include elements from the game's Left Behind expansion. That means we'll get to know Ellie a lot better and, without spoiling anything, that parts of the Internet will become furious unless the series changes a core part of the story...