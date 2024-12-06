HBO's Harry Potter series will film in the summer

HQ

We now know when exactly HBO's adaptation of Harry Potter will begin filming. The series, which is said to be aiming to adapt a book per season, will begin production in the summer of 2025 with filming taking place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

On top of this, in a recent interview with Deadline, showrunner Francesca Gardiner has stated that over 32,000 kids answered the open casting call in the hopes of landing the role of Harry, Ron, or Hemione, with many of the auditions that miss out on the main trio likely leading to additional roles in the series being filled.

We also know now that the show will be aiming to debut on Max as soon as either 2026 or 2027, and hopefully this will be the start of quite a rapid run of seasons, as filming will need to continue commencing while the young cast are still young, as was the case for the eight films that debuted mostly over the 2000s.

